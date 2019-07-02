Free Airshow in Minot

A free airshow featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds happens this Thursday in Minot.
And today, some of the jets and pilots arrived in the Magic City.
The Snowbirds will perform as part of the Spirit of the Plains Airshow on July 4th.
The show will include aerobatics performed by various pilots, flights of World War Two aircraft, demonstrations of unmanned aerial vehicles, and the centerpiece – the Snowbirds.
And tomorrow night from 6-to-9 at the Dakota Territory Air Museum you can meet pilots who’ll be flying for the Snowbirds and the other aerobatic aircraft too.
(Robin Brekhus, Dakota Territory Air Museum) “They’ll all be out here on this ramp. And the pilots will all be around the airplanes and you can walk right up and ask them whatever you want.”
You can meet the pilots tomorrow night at the Air Museum in Minot.
And then, the free airshow is at the Minot International Airport on July 4th.
Gates open at 2 pm Thursday and the show starts at 4.