Free drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held June 5 in Linton

A free, drive-through COVID-19 testing event will be held on Friday, June 5, in Linton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot.

The three-hour testing event is open to anyone, including businesses, who would like to be tested for COVID-19, for as long as there are testing supplies.

While it is not required, individuals who are interested in being tested for COVID-19 are encouraged to pre-register for the event at https://testreg.nd.gov. Preregistration does not guarantee a test.

Once the event has been completed, tests will be taken to the State Lab in Bismarck for processing.

Results are expected to be shared with individuals between 24-72 hours after test results have been determined.

The KC Hall is located at the 100 block of NE Cedar Street in Linton.