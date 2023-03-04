NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Our veterans are crucial to life as we know it today.

They protect our freedom, and risk their lives for people they have never met.

This is why the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is working with veterans to connect them to the benefits they’ve earned.

The department hosts events in-person and virtually for veterans across the state.

They refer to these events as the bridge from service to success.

Not only are these events for veterans themselves, but they can help their families too.

At each event, you can learn about the different programs, have open conversations and get your questions answered.

All events are free and most are available online.

Visit https://www.va.gov/outreach-and-events/ .