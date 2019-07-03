Freedom Monument Taking Shape in Williston

A new monument to the military is going up inside Williston’s Riverview Cemetery.

The Veterans Plaza area of the cemetery has various memorials to those who served in wars through Viet Nam and Grenada.

But there had been nothing to honor the men and women who’ve served since the mid-1970s.

The new Freedom Monument is a huge masonry flag that will have a stainless steel map of the world superimposed over it.

And visitors will be able to learn about various conflicts over the past 40 years electronically through a kiosk in front of the wall.

(Steve Slocum, Williston Military Affairs Committee) “And you pick one out and the kiosk will tell you everything – to a degree – of what happened there. And we’d like to get that even broken down to: were we deploying troops from Williston? Did the 818th go? Did any others go from around here? It’s pretty much an area-wide monument to the service of those post-1975.”

The Williston group hopes to have a ceremony to open the Freedom Monument on September 11th.