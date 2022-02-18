On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, day two of the WDA Boys Hockey Tournament came and went, while Class B boys basketball was in action.
WDA Hockey Tournament:
Semifinal: #1 Jamestown (8), #4 Bismarck (1)
Semifinal: #3 Legacy (4), #7 Bottineau-Rugby (2)
Loser-Out: #2 Minot (3), #6 Century (2)
Loser-Out: #5 Williston (2), #9 Mandan (5)
Girls Hockey:
Mandan (2), Williston (8)
College Hockey:
#2 Minot State (2) #5 Midland (3)
NAHL:
Minotauros (4), Wings (5) Late
Bobcats (6), Bulls (2)
Class B Basketball:
(B) South Prairie (56), Kenmare (48)
(B) Kidder County (37), Standing Rock (82)
(B) Nedrose (46), Glenburn (31)
(G) Washburn (46), Standing Rock (34)
(G) New Salem-Almont (0), Center-Stanton (0)
(G) Flasher (68), Solen (28)
(G) Dickinson Trinity (51), New England (40)
(G) Mott-Regent (58), Hazen (33)
(G) Heart River (55), Richardton-Taylor (11)
(G) Hettinger-Scranton (50), Killdeer (30)
Class A Basketball:
(B) Mandan (63), #1 Century (69)
(B) Williston (57), Jamestown (71)