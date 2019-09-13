If a black cat crosses your path, you’re bound for bad luck — or so the superstition says.

Assistant Director of Operations at Souris Valley Animal Shelter Kasey Breuer says the superstitions just aren’t true, and black cats aren’t unlucky.

“It’s honestly not the case at all,” Breuer said about the superstitions of black cats, “I think folklore has caused that.”

Every year we have at least one Friday the 13th, and the superstitions come back out in full force.

Today is the first Friday the 13th of 2019, and it’s no different than any of the others.

Black cats aren’t as photogenic as other cats, so their features are hard to see unless you see the cats in person, she said.

“I was born on the 13th, I’ve had birthdays on Friday the 13th and I have black cats, too,” Breuer said about the superstition.

Souris Valley Animal Shelter even has two black kittens and three black cats for adoption currently, and she guarantees there’s nothing unlucky about them.

So, Friday the 13th could be your lucky day — if you want to take one of these black cats home!

Olivia, female kitten

Finn, male kitten

Blackberry, young female

Everett, young male