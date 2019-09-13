Friday the 13th could be your lucky day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If a black cat crosses your path, you’re bound for bad luck — or so the superstition says.

Assistant Director of Operations at Souris Valley Animal Shelter Kasey Breuer says the superstitions just aren’t true, and black cats aren’t unlucky.

“It’s honestly not the case at all,” Breuer said about the superstitions of black cats, “I think folklore has caused that.”

Every year we have at least one Friday the 13th, and the superstitions come back out in full force.

Today is the first Friday the 13th of 2019, and it’s no different than any of the others.

Black cats aren’t as photogenic as other cats, so their features are hard to see unless you see the cats in person, she said.

“I was born on the 13th, I’ve had birthdays on Friday the 13th and I have black cats, too,” Breuer said about the superstition.

Souris Valley Animal Shelter even has two black kittens and three black cats for adoption currently, and she guarantees there’s nothing unlucky about them.

So, Friday the 13th could be your lucky day — if you want to take one of these black cats home!

  • Olivia, female kitten
  • Finn, male kitten
  • Blackberry, young female
  • Everett, young male
  • Beauty, young female

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Energy Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Energy Fest"

Magic Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Day of Giving"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13"

Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns"

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"

Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming"

Sydney Murphy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney Murphy"

Linton Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton Volleyball"

Mandan Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Golf"

WOTUS Repeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "WOTUS Repeal"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

MIP Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "MIP Class"

Milk Options

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milk Options"

Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 12th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Futurepalooza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Futurepalooza"

Free Tuition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Tuition"

Harvest Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvest Festival"

Minor Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor Flooding"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss