Friday’s Forecast: A few showers with slightly warmer temperatures

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered sprinkles. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with a mostly southerly light wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s with a 20% chance for showers.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for sprinkles. Highs will be cool and mostly in the 50s. North winds 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with cold lows in the 20s and 30s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny skies with warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Southerly winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

