Friday’s Forecast: Cooler and breezy

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine as highs return to the 70s. Westerly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Widespread 50s with a light southerly wind. Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain.

Saturday: Widespread 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing westerly winds to 25-35 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph. A slight chance for showers.

Saturday night: Cooler lows in the 40s with WNW winds staying strong at 20-30 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Sunday: a 20-30% chance for showers with colder daytime highs mostly in the 50s. NW winds will stay strong at 25-30 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph.