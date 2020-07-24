Friday’s Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storms

Today: A mostly sunny start with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. Late day thunderstorms could become severe with ping pong ball size hail and gusts around 60 mph. Very hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. The heat index could get as high as around 100° in the south with SE ND feeling temps around 105°. Those with respiratory issues may have difficulty breathing today. The wind will become southerly and stay around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few storms could become severe in south central and eastern ND. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with a marginal risk for severe storms. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s. W/NE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be much cooler in the 70s and 80s with NW/W wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.