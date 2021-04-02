Friday’s Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with warm daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Gusty NW winds combined with low relative humidity in the low teens and dry conditions have prompted another Red Flag Warning for today.

For the latest on the burn bans and restrictions (scroll to the bottom of the page): https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows mainly in the 30s. Winds will become light and variable.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Southerly winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light rain in the north. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Easterly winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

