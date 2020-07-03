Friday’s forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs heat to the 80s with muggy conditions. Most of the storms will stay at bay until this evening when many will have enough instability to become severe. They’ll move across the state overnight bringing the threat of golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. E/SE wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms will move from west to east through the early morning hours. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms have the possibility of becoming severe. Highs return to the 80s. Light easterly wind will become southerly. Any storms this weekend have the potential to drop heavy amounts of rain.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms may become severe. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 70s and 80s with severe storm chances. Light southerly wind.