Friday’s Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Today: A much hotter day for many as widespread highs heat to the 80s. Light W/NW winds will slowly become southerly through the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 60s and light southerly wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in NW ND. Some storms will have to be monitored because of a marginal risk for severe weather. Widespread 90s with a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Saturday night: Chances for storms in the NW. Some could become severe with lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have another marginal risk for severe storms. Southeasterly wind increases to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 90s with the coolest temps in the far NW around Williston.

