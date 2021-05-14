Friends of the Bismarck Public Library to hold outdoor used book sales

The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library is holding two outdoor used book sales on the library plaza, with all proceeds benefitting the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The first book sale is Saturday and will feature children’s and adult fiction books. The second sale will be on Friday, May 21, and will feature mystery and nonfiction books, along with DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games.

All books are $1 per pound.

The sale will be at 515 N. 5th St.