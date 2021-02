Today: Sunny and frigid with highs ranging from -9° to around 5°. A brisk WNW wind around 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph will keep the wind chills low all day. Wind chills will range from -25° to -45°. The Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory have been extended to Sunday.

Tonight: Clear skies with double-digit subzero lows and a lighter WNW wind around 5-15 mph. Wind chills will fall to -45°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with widespread subzero highs. WNW winds around 5-15 mph.