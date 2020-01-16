Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Frigid Temps Don’t Mean Solid Ground Under Your Feet

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — With extremely cold temperatures over the area this week, experts advise farmers and ranchers not to fall into a false sense of security when it comes to the frozen ground.

The National Weather Service said right now, the Bismarck area has a frost depth of around 22 inches, which is considered normal for this time of year.

Frost depths are expected to be greater the further west you go, where there is less snow on the ground.

However, with more snow to the east, the ground can still be soft and muddy in places where deep snow remains, meaning farmers need to be careful if they’re going to try to harvest any remaining crops.

KX News spoke to the National Weather Service about what to look for before working on what you may think is frozen ground.

“If there’s not a lot of snow, they should be able to drive around pretty decently, but if there’s 12-14 inches of snow, even though they can drive through the snow, there may not be a lot of solid ground underneath them,” said Allen Schlag With the Bismarck Office Of The National Weather Service.

Schlag added that soil strength and hardness can change over very short areas, such as near a hillside where winds have blown the snow away, allowing it to freeze enough where you can drive on it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Cold Weather/Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather/Businesses"

#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15"

Homes for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for Hope"

Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up"

Australian bushfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian bushfires"

The Children's Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Children's Blizzard"

Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14"

Mandan Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Hockey"

Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge