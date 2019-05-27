FrogWatch volunteers monitor amphibian calls

Imagine a warm summer day. It’s just after sunset and you hear crickets chirping in the distance. But what if it was something else?

Boreal Chorus Frogs are commonly found in North Dakota and their calls sound a lot like crickets. Frog Watch USA is teaching citizen scientists across the country the calls of frogs and toads.

These amphibians can give clues about how well the wetlands are doing. When there are a lot of frogs calling, it’s usually a good sign that the area is healthy. If there are none, it could be a sign the area isn’t doing too well.

“All the data we collect, we put into a nationwide database, so we can look all over the U.S. and see the different types of frogs that people heard and that’s when we can figure out home ranges, we can figure out species diversity, how many different frogs are in one area, and invasive species, too,” says Ryan Pederson, RPZ FrogWatch Coordinator.

There are three Frog Watch chapters you can join here in North Dakota. One at the Dakota Zoo, Roosevelt Park Zoo, and the Red River Zoo.

