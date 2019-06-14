From lemons to leadership: Lemonade Day teaches business skills to kids

When life gives you lemons, start up your own lemonade stand. Kids worldwide are participating in “Lemonade Day,” a free program to help young people become entrepreneurs.

By operating a lemonade stand, kids learn how to run a business, manage a product and more. This is the third year the Chamber of Commerce has put together “Lemonade Day” in Bismarck-Mandan.

Last year, 550 people participated. Organizers say kids are learning fundamental skills.

“They are the future, they are going to be our successors in business and community and leadership,” says Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce Community Growth Director David Leingang. “A program like ‘Lemonade Day’ is where they are going to get leadership skills, confidence skills, financial literacy applied to them at a different level than they would in a normal classroom setting. We have seen beneficial things in the kids who participated in the two years prior.” For this year, 50 stands are registered in Bismarck and Mandan.

Lemonade Day is this Saturday.

