Fulfilling Voter-Approved Ethics Reform is up to the Commission

AP (ND)– Republicans in North Dakota’s Legislature got the ethics reform they wanted this session.

Whether it will come close to what Democrats and others wanted, after voters endorsed the idea in 2018, is up to the commission now being assembled.

The ethics commission will oversee the conduct of legislators, statewide officials, candidates and lobbyists.

Applications for the five-member crew are being taken until May 24th. About two dozen people expressed interest in serving, as of late last week.

Applicants include former lawmakers, lawyers, a farmer, an American Indian elder and several lobbyists who say they will quit their jobs if selected.

Lawmakers and people registered as lobbyists cannot sit on the panel.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman said it will be crucial to have the right mix of people on the panel.

Republican Senate Majority Rich Wardner says they will consider candidates for their ethical principles and not political leanings.

Heckaman, Wardner, and Governor Doug Burgum must all agree on who sits on the panel.

They expect to make a decision by July 1st.