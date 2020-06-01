Cody Holte

Funeral, procession information for Officer Cody Holte

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Grand Forks Police Department released visitation, funeral and funeral procession times for Officer Cody Holte, who died in a fatal shooting in Grand Forks on May 27.

The funeral for Officer Holte will be held in the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Tuesday, June 2. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service to commence at 1 p.m.

The visitation and funeral service will be open to the public.

The procession is anticipated to begin between 3 and 3:30 pm, although the police department said this time frame may change. The route is as follows:

  • South on Ralph Engelstad Drive to 6th Avenue North
  • East on 6th Avenue North to North Columbia Road
  • South on North Columbia Road to University Avenue
  • East on University Avenue to North Washington Street
  • South on North Washington Street to 32nd Avenue South
  • West on 32nd Avenue South to Interstate 29
  • South on Interstate 29 to ND-200A
  • East on ND-200A to US-75
  • North on US-75 to County Road 17
  • East on County Road 17 to Augustana Lutheran Church, Halstad, MN

The procession is anticipated to be lengthy, and significant traffic delays are anticipated.

  • Grand Forks Procession Map
  • Halstad Procession Map

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"

COVID-19 Case Report 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report 5-31"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge