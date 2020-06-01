Funeral, procession information for Officer Cody Holte

The Grand Forks Police Department released visitation, funeral and funeral procession times for Officer Cody Holte, who died in a fatal shooting in Grand Forks on May 27.

The funeral for Officer Holte will be held in the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Tuesday, June 2. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service to commence at 1 p.m.

The visitation and funeral service will be open to the public.

The procession is anticipated to begin between 3 and 3:30 pm, although the police department said this time frame may change. The route is as follows:

South on Ralph Engelstad Drive to 6th Avenue North

East on 6th Avenue North to North Columbia Road

South on North Columbia Road to University Avenue

East on University Avenue to North Washington Street

South on North Washington Street to 32nd Avenue South

West on 32nd Avenue South to Interstate 29

South on Interstate 29 to ND-200A

East on ND-200A to US-75

North on US-75 to County Road 17

East on County Road 17 to Augustana Lutheran Church, Halstad, MN

The procession is anticipated to be lengthy, and significant traffic delays are anticipated.