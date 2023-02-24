Sara Huft and Deb Ellison, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue volunteers, brought Eden and three of her nine pups on Good Day Dakota. Furry Friends continues to seek out volunteers and foster families. Her puppies will be available to adopt in approximately five weeks.
