Tania Hellman from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue joined Good Day Dakota Friday and brought with her Hal the cat. Hal is a young long-haired domestic male named after, you guessed it, Halloween. He is a very sweet cat who would make a great house pet. You can apply to adopt him or any of the other furry friends on the rescue’s website.

Furry Friends Rock’in Rescue does not have many events going on because of the pandemic, but they still need your help. Hellman explained that the rescue is low on wet cat food. Also, if you would like to help out you can apply to volunteer on their website. Furry Friends can always benefit from monetary donations as well.