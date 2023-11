BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s that time of the week to bring Julie Schirado into the studio to talk about what’s going on at Furry Friends Rockin Rescue. She brought along her shy but loveable four-legged companion, Jade, today. Julie discussed the importance of doing your homework before adopting a pet as your child’s Christmas gift, and to make sure all of the long-term planning is done beforehand.