BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Friday once again, which means Julie Schirado of Furry Friends Rockin Rescue came by the studio to talk about the challenges facing the shelter this time of the year. She brought along her new four-legged companion, Jade, a German Sheppard puppy who is a bit camera shy.

Jade is only just a puppy and will continue to grow. He is a bit shy around new people, but will come out of his shell once he gets comfortable around new people.

Julie also talked about how the shelter could use some extra help, not just from volunteers, but also from other rescues. This is the time of year when people are more likely to abandon or drop off their animals.