BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A pair of our two-legged friends stopped by the studio to tell us about two pairs of their four-legged furry friends. Julie Shirado and Kelby Rinas from Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue told us the story of how the puppies and the kittens came to be in their care and what their plans are to help get them fostered or adopted. Julie told us how people can get involved in helping these fur babies, and others still at the shelter.