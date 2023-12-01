BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This morning the studio got a visit from a pair of women from Furry Friends Rockin Rescue who introduced everyone to Trio, a three-legged cat from the shelter. Deb Ellison and Kailynn Martinez spoke about how Trio came into their care, and they talked about the level of commitment is required if people are wanting to give a pet as a gift this holiday season.