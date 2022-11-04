Fran Miller with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue introduced us to Spooky the puppy.

Spooky was just born Sunday, October 30th. Community members saw his mother give birth to him in the ditch, and discovered that she had deserted him. Fran took him in and he is currently being bottle fed. Spooky should be up for adoption in approximately six weeks.

You can support Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and have a good time by attending this weekend’s In Good Spirits Bartender Challenge. It is taking place Saturday, November 9th from 6-9 p.m. at Borrowed Bucks.