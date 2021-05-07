Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue: Meet Grandma VI

Terri Woo from Fury Friends Rockin’ Rescue joined Good Day Dakota Friday, May 7th to introduce us to Grandma Vi.

Furry Friends rescued Grandma Vi from the local impound. She was found on the streets and when they picked her up she was held for the standard five days. Furry Friends were able to assist her and now she will be up for adoption very soon.

Since the beginning of April, Furry Friends have assisted up to 100 animals, with a third of them coming from area impounds. The majority of the rest were picked up in rural areas of the Bismarck-Mandan.

Woo says Furry Friends typically finds a lot of older animals that have sadly been abandoned. They have also seen a lot of the what Furry Friends calls “the eight month dump,” in which people are abandoning their animals for various reasons. People not spaying or neutering cats is a driving factor for their abandonment.

Furry Friends services for our community takes a lot of time, people-power, and resources. That is why it is so important to help them out through their various fundraisers.

Friday and Saturday are the last two days of Furry Friends Bearscat Donuts fundraiser. A dollar goes to Furry Friends in Bis-Man and Harry Haven in Minot for every “puppy-chow” donut you purchase. Bearscat also has a sister store in Salem, Oregon is also contributing to the fundraiser for our two local rescues.

Next week Furry Friends is putting on an online auction. They normally do the auction live but are accommodating for social distancing requirements due to the ongoing pandemic.

To find out more about the online auction and all the other great resources and events going on, go to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue’s website.