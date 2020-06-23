Game and Fish beginning annual pronghorn survey in early July

Starting in early July, North Dakota Game and Fish will be conducting their annual pronghorn survey.

While some pronghorn will make their way into the eastern portions of the state, it’s unlikely to find large groups of them east of the Missouri River. This survey will mainly focus on the western areas of the state such as Bowman, Slope and Adams counties, where pronghorn hunting is allowed. The results of the survey will not only help determine how many hunting tags to distribute in the fall, but also make sure the herds are doing well.

“If we would notice something weird, say there was a very low number of fawns or things like that we can then adjust the hunting season but also it may tell us that we need to look at something that might be going on down there to determine why that may or may not be happening you know?” said Wildlife Division Assistant Chief Casey Anderson.

The survey is done from the air, so if you see a smaller plane with wings above the cockpit flying low and slow over an area, there’s a good chance it’s surveyors.