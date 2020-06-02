Game and Fish keeping an eye our for RHDV

A new virus is slowly spreading across the country and no, we aren’t talking about COVID-19.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, or RHDV, is a very contagious virus in rabbits and has a high fatality rate. The virus does not affect humans but could affect other wildlife in North Dakota as a source of food. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says the virus hasn’t been spotted in our state yet, but it may be on its way.

“Since about March they’ve been finding it in the wild. Wild, domestic and feral rabbit species down in the south west, about eight states down there have it. And it’s as far north as central south, southern Colorado. There’s pretty big concern for it, you know, eventually making its way up to more nothern states,” said Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson.

If you find a group of three or more dead rabbits.. you’re urged to report them to Game and Fish so they can investigate for RHDV.