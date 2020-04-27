Game and Fish Reminding Anglers to Social Distance With New Signs.

While paddlefishing season has been cancelled, fishing has been largely untouched by the pandemic.

Getting outdoors and having fun during this time has actually been encouraged as long as you follow CDC guidelines. And with the nice weather we’ve been having lately, you might be getting ready to hit the water, if you haven’t already. But even at your favorite local fishing spot, you might run into a reminder about the ‘new normal’ we’ve grown used to.

“We really don’t have any issues or problems with fishing. People should get out and enjoy the outdoors you know but this is just part of their awarness from CDC down through our state health

department and governor’s office, everybody pretty much speaking the same language is keeping your physical distance, 6 feet minimum so, it applies to fishing like anything else,” said Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power.

The Game and Fish Department is planning on putting even more signs up around the state to help spread the message that even though you are outside, you should keep your distance.