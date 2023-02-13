BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brings in a good number of updates from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department — including the deadline for Spring Turkey Applications, the Spring Light Goose Conservation Order, and the date for the next round of Guide and Outfitter Exams.

To begin the list of weekly news, Game and Fish would like to remind all of those who are seeking Spring Turkey Licenses that the deadline to apply is February 15. Those who still need to apply can do so at this link on the Department’s website. These licenses are only available to ND residents, and the season lasts from April 8 through May 14.

In addition to the Spring Turkey Season, the Department is announcing that its Spring Light Goose Conservation Order is opening this week on February 18.

This order is only open to light geese, including snows, blues, and Ross’s. As the order does not apply to other migratory birds (including whitefronts, Canada geese, and swans), the Department would like to stress the importance of proper species identification during the season.

In order to participate in the order, residents of North Dakota must have a 2022-2023 or 2023-2024 combination license, or a small game, general game, and habitat license. Residents under 16 only require a general game and habitat license.

Nonresidents will require a 2023 Spring Light Goose Conservation Order Licence (which costs $50). This license does not count against the 14-day waterfowl hunting season’s regulations. Any individual who purchases one of these spring licenses will also be eligible to buy a license for the fall season. Nonresident youth under 16 can also purchase a license for the same price as a resident, provided their own state has youth reciprocity licensing with ND.

In addition to these licenses, all hunters must register annually with the Harvest Information Program before hunting in any state. The HIP number obtained for the Spring conservation order is also valid for the fall hunting season.

No federal duck stamps are required to participate in the Spring Light Goose Conservation Order. Resident and nonresident licenses are available online using this link.

In other news from the department, the next Guide and Outfitter Written Exam has been scheduled for April 1. This test is periodically given to individuals who seek to become guides or outfitters in ND.

In addition to passing a written exam, applicants must pass a background check for criminal and game violations, possess a certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid, and have proof of employment by or a contract with a licensed hunting outfitter.

The exam will be scheduled for 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department office in Bismarck. All individuals interested in taking the exam must pre-register by calling the Department’s enforcement office at 701-328-6604. Pre-registration is required no later than March 24.

For more information on news from the ND Game and Fish Department, visit their website.