Game And Fish Department Updating Lake Contour Maps

BISMARCK — If you’re one of North Dakota’s thousands of anglers out there, we’ve got some good news for you before you hit the water or ice this year.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department said they have recently completed updates to dozens of lake contour maps.

The maps provide greater detail as to the depths of lakes that can aid fishermen in their search for that perfect fish.

The new maps have more detailed contours, such as 1- or 3-foot contours instead of in 5- or 10-foot intervals.

The department hopes the maps will save angler’s time before they head out to their favorite body of water.

“They can print out a map, so then they can go home and they can study the map or they can look at it and they can get a feel for where the deeper area of the lake is, where the shallow area is, if there’s any hazards they need to be careful of,” said Jerry Weigel, North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Fish Production & Development Section Leader.

He added that of North Dakota’s 400 bodies of water, they’ve got more than 200 mapped, so they still have some work to do.