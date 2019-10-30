Game & Fish Starting Electronic Land Posting Pilot Project

BISMARCK – Changes could be coming to the way landowners allow or forbid hunting on their property.

The North Dakota Game & Fish Department tells us they’ll soon begin a pilot program to test how smoothly one program will be to electronically post access to their land.

Three counties will be selected early next year.

They’ll be spaced far enough apart to gather different types of information from counties with different wildlife.

The project stems from the failure of Senate Bill 23-15 during the last session, aiming to reform posting of hunting access on private land.

Currently, landowners must post signs around their property denying hunting access, but if the program gets the green light, North Dakota would be the first state in the country with electronic land posting.

We talked with Game and Fish about the project and they say they do expect a few hiccups along the way.

“A large amount of land in North Dakota, again the land owners don’t live here, but it’s rented out to some individual whether it’s a farmer or a rancher and they should also have that ability to post that land because most of the time, whoever’s renting that land has the ability to control who comes on that land to hunt or fish”, said Game & Fish Director Terry Steinwand

Once the pilot project gets underway, landowners in those counties will have until June 1st to post their land.

Game and Fish says if a landowner chooses to do nothing, their land will be considered open for hunting.