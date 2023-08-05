BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve already mentioned that this era of Magic marks an odd period in the game’s history where sets see a steep decline in both power and price compared to previous sets — and nowhere is this more clear than Fallen Empires, a set plagued by a slew of mediocre and frustratingly specific cards. What this set lacks in strength and cost, though, it makes up for in flavor.

Following The Dark, the remnants of the Brothers’ War are causing the climate to rapidly shift around the world of Dominaria. On the continent of Sarpadia, the need to prepare for the worst has forced the many races and sects of the plane — including kingdoms and religious orders, a Goblin/Orc alliance, Merfolk, and living fungus creatures — to compete with one another for control of its dwindling resources. The tale of these different groups and their struggle for survival is chronicled in a series of six books known as Sarpadian Empires, and excerpts from these volumes are printed through the flavor text on many of the cards in the booster — with even alternate art versions of the same card possessing different parts of the tale. This thematic design is only amplified by the game mechanic that the set formally introduced to the game.

While previous Magic sets did feature specific types of creatures, Fallen Empires was the first to truly utilize and bring forward the idea of ‘Tribal’ strategies — in which creatures partner well with and enhance the power of other creatures of the same type. Many of the types featured in the set, including Goblins and Elves, would later go on to be some of the most popular and powerful Tribal decks of all time. Unfortunately, while their first debuts do have some cards that would later go on to become mainstays of their respective Tribes (most notably Goblin Chirugeon), a majority have since been replaced by more effective members and fallen into obscurity. The same can be said in terms of their value, as well.

Due to both underwhelming power and mass overprinting, the prices of the most expensive cards in Fallen Empires are some of the lowest of any Magic set — and while this may make it seem like a pointless endeavor to chronicle them, the pack is still part of the long, ongoing history of the card game. As such, it’s only right to take a look at the costliest cards in the set as KX’s pricing column would do for any other. We’ve used the prices from tracking site MTGGoldfish in order to show you the most valuable cards from one of the least valuable sets in the franchise.

When the different empires of Sarpadia started moving against one another, the Dwarves were the first to be eliminated, being heavily beaten down by an overwhelming enemy force. Although the text from Sarpadian Empires describes them as strong, resourceful, and honorable, it would seem that this meant very little in the wake of the horde of Orcs that came barreling down on them one fateful day. Although, if these noble Dwarves considered the likes of Dwarven Soldier and Dwarven Armorer as their finest, perhaps the claims of their power were a tad exaggerated. This list, it would appear, is off to a very ‘strong’ start.

One of the more awkward aspects of early Magic is the abundance of odd counters that affected a creature’s statistics. While there are many different types of counters in the modern game (including Poison, Loyalty, and Time Counters to name a few), there are very few that directly affect a creature’s statistics. In the current game, only +1/+1 and -1/-1 Counters exist to cut down on confusion, and Fallen Empires is the main reason — primarily due to cards exactly like this one. Disregarding the fact that +0/+1 and +1/+0 Counters would be more of a pain to monitor than simple +1/+1 Counters, this is by no means a good trade for the benefit. Getting a +1/+1 counter from Armorer requires paying a total of three Red Mana, tapping him twice, and discarding two cards from your hand, which is most certainly not worth the relatively meager benefit (Ordeal of Purphoros, by contrast, gives a creature up to three and deals damage for only two Red Mana up front). Even a Madness deck, which does reward players for discarding cards, would rather use faster and cheaper ways to do so.

In recent years, Dwarves have seen a resurgence in Magic’s fields of play. Cards like Depala, Pilot Exemplar, Sram, Senior Edificer, and Magda, Brazen Outlaw allow players to focus entirely on the theme, and true to the many tales about them, they fit perfectly into strategies involving Artifacts and Vehicles in particular. In this new age of Dwarves, however, there is little use for a card like this one with no tie-in to the theme, and even dedicated Dwarf Tribal decks (which generally seek to have as many creatures of the type as possible) would often rather use additional copies of Seven Dwarves than any entry from Fallen Empires — Armorer included.

#4: Thrull Champion ($3.90)

Originally, the Thrulls were created as minions for the Order of the Ebon Hand, one of the larger groups vying for control of Sarpadia. Animated out of dead flesh, they were originally meant solely to serve as ritual sacrifices, but would eventually become assistants in rituals and effective fighters in their own right. However, they were eventually convinced to turn on their masters, and easily overwhelmed them with their surprising levels of adaptation and tremendous rate of breeding. This rampage would continue over the rest of their competition –Thrulls were the ‘victors’ of the conflict over Sarpadia that takes center stage in Fallen Empires, and rule the continent in question to this day, having become strong enough to repel invading Phyrexian armies without the assistance of other forces. And while the early Thrulls are no doubt vastly different from these modern monsters, every so often, reminders of the threat they will become are visible — especially in the case of creatures like Thrull Champion.

While Thrulls are one of the least-supported tribes from Fallen Empires in recent times, Champion is a relatively decent example of early creature synergy mechanics. The ability to grant +1/+1 to any other members of its tribe is one that is always appreciated and a key part of many Tribal strategies (with examples in modern popular Tribes including Goblin Chieftain, Stromkirk Captain, Death Baron, and Elvish Archdruid). Furthermore, there is a surprising amount of use one can get from Thrull Champion’s stealing power — there are multiple creatures that are still used who create Thrulls to use as sacrifices or cheap blockers (including Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder and Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools). Oddly enough, Thrull Champion has only gotten more effective as time goes by — which is the opposite for many Fallen Empires decks. The addition of Changeling creatures into many decks (who count as every type, including Thrulls) gives the Champion more allies to improve and more enemy creatures to steal.

Although it is still an extremely niche card, the Thrull certainly earns its position as one of the most valuable cards on the list. After all, a niche use is still better than no use at all.

#3: Elvish Farmer ($4.33)

Of all of the different tribes seen in Fallen Empires that remain to this day, none have adjusted their play style more than the Fungus tribe (then known as Thalids). While the initial wave of Thalids focused on slowly generating Saproling minions with Spore Counters that increased each turn, more modern Fungus decks are instead based on establishing powerful, game-ending combinations (usually led by ‘Combo King’ Ghave, Guru of Spores) to create tremendous amounts of resources that can be used for any game-winning plan under the sun. Elvish Farmer serves an odd union between the two, boasting the generation effect of the first and a key aspect of the second.

Elvish Farmer starts off relatively underwhelming, as a standard Spore Counter generator with low Toughness and no Power or defensive ability to speak of. The actually interesting aspect of the card, however, is that it is able to sacrifice Saprolings for no cost, making it an effective outlet to repeatedly trigger the effects of cards like Blood Artist and Zulaport Cutthroat, which see frequent play in Fungus decks. Modern Saproling strategies thrive off of the ability to kill their tokens repeatedly, and having a creature that can do so quickly and without paying Mana is always good in the combo-focused strategies that the theme is known for. Farmer’s free effect can be a good way to dispose of a large stack of Saprolings while gaining life in the process. However, while the card does provide two useful aspects, it’s worth noting that he is not particularly effective at either — in terms of slow Saproling generation, this niche is better performed by Thallid Shell-Dweller (who has far more Toughness for the same Mana cost), and combo decks would much rather feed their infinite army of plants to Ashnod’s Altar, Altar of Dementia, or Blasting Station.

The Elves, as nature-lovers, were closely connected to the Thalids, and so it only makes sense that this would be represented in a card. However, as the different Tribes and their strategies have branched out from one another (no pun intended), Farmer finds himself in an odd spot. Even if he does not fit into the massive ramping and mob tactics of modern Elves or the combination engine of modern Fungi, at least he can take some comfort in being one of the most expensive cards to come from the set that birthed both.

Nobody likes the feeling of drawing the wrong card, but over the years, there have been many ways for Magic players to both see what will be on the top of their deck and send it away should it be less than ideal. There are plenty of excellent cards — both those that use the Scry keyword (which will make its debut later in the series) and those without it– which allow a player to properly set up their deck for the next few turns. Conch Horn, the second most expensive card in the set, is not one of them.

This Artifact serves as a weaker version of other ‘peek-and-draw’ cards, allowing the user to draw two cards and return one to the top of the deck — but there are plenty of reasons that it sees so much less use. In addition to costing Mana to first play and then activate, as opposed to other artifacts that allow a player to Scry or draw cards, Conch Horn only has one use before being sacrificed. On top of this, Conch does not actually allow the user to change the second card, meaning that one does not stop their unfortunate draw as much as put it off for a turn. In contrast, the wildly popular Brainstorm also has the same limitation of not getting rid of weaker cards, but is both cheaper and more effective (allowing a player to look at the top three instead of the top two and put them back in any order for only one Mana). One could technically declare this comparison invalid due to the fact that Brainstorm is a more modern card, but it was originally released in Ice Age — the set immediately following Fallen Empires — which suggests that Conch is more of an example of faulty design than the result of years of power creep.

If you absolutely must have a similar viewing and drawing ability, look instead to the more expensive but vastly more useful Sensei’s Divining Top — which provides extra draws and views at the top of the deck repeatedly. Alternatively, you could simply play any other Instant or Sorcery that provides this same effect of looking and drawing — such as Preordain, Telling Time, Serum Visions, or Brainstorm itself — all of which are far cheaper than Conch Horn when it comes to both mana and money.

This last entry brings both good and bad news to the column. The good news is that the rule of early Lands in set reviews continues, even when the pack itself is extremely underwhelming. The bad news is that said land also falls under the umbrella of being extremely underwhelming as well.

The ability to immediately play the card and gain a Mana of any color is nice on the surface, but the fact that it immediately shifts control to an opponent is not — even if the player does get it back immediately after, this still puts the opponent’s plans far ahead of the one who controlled Rainbow Vale to begin with. In addition, because the control only shifts if the Land is actually tapped for Mana, there’s nothing stopping a player from completely denying the card’s owner from using it again by simply leaving it untapped. Even taking into consideration the fact that Rainbow Vale can provide a player with any color, there are many better options to fill the niche of cheap color providers, regardless of one’s price range. Budget decks that utilize Mana of many colors can instead use cheap Lands like Gateway Plaza or Rupture Spire to provide it slower but more consistently, or can simply use basic Fetch Lands such as Evolving Wilds to grab Basic Lands in the colors they need. Alternatively, a more expensive strategy that quickly wants to use multiple colors of Mana is usually better off with the likes of fetch lands, dual lands, or triomes, as well as cards like Mana Confluence and City of Brass that can provide any color of Mana for far less harsh penalties.

Interestingly enough, although Rainbow Vale is often regarded as an abysmal Land, there is a place for it in decks helmed by Zedruu the Greathearted (who rewards players for giving ‘presents’ — prefferably those with negative effects like Steel Golem or Illusions of Grandeur — to their opponents). However, this serves more as a testament to the unique strategy options available in Commander format than the use of Rainbow Vale itself.

Although many refer to Fallen Empires as one of the worst sets in Magic (at least in regards to the individual cards that appeared within it), it can’t be denied that it left an impact on the game, at least in terms of how creature types were portrayed. Without the set, it stands to reason that the wildly popular Tribal decks of today would never have existed. The seventh volume of the tale chronicling Sarpadia’s downfall was released as a standalone card later on in Magic’s history — and as the text implies, those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Considering the popularity of Tribal strategies today, it would seem that this history has already begun to play out again.

If nothing else, Fallen Empires should be remembered for granting us the single greatest out of context art on a Magic card every to exist in the art of Ebon Praetor. We’re still not sure why a giant rabbit and a demon are holding a naked fish person and presenting him to an undead judge with a cow skull, but at this point, the answer would presumably only bring about more questions.

It may be summer when these articles are being written, but next week will bring a chill unlike any other as we cover Ice Age — the beginning of another story in the franchise, and a return to the price surges we love to chronicle. Until then, though, feel free to give us your thoughts on Fallen Empires on our Facebook pages!