BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Ice Age is over, and with the remnants of Terisiare at peace (at least, for now), it’s time to venture to another part of Dominaria to discuss another series of Magic: The Gathering sets. This time, we’re headed to the African-themed continent of Jamuraa for an investigation of the events leading up to and taking place during the Mirage Block — starting with, of course, the set of the same name.

In contrast to the artisans and later barbarians of Teirisare, Jamuraa was known for its’ skilled sorcerers, and remained mostly untouched by both the Brothers’ War and the Ice Age that followed. This, however, was not to say there were no tensions in the land — as the three nations who occupied it (the religious province of Femeref, trade empire of Suq’Ata, and militaristic state of Zhalfir) began to feud among one another. Tefiri (a highly respected court mage of Zhalir and Planeswalker) originally attempted to smooth over these conflicts, but eventually left the mainland to focus on his private experiments with time, including the ability to ‘phase’ objects in and out of existence. Unfortunately, his attempts to repair the damage his meddling had done to the time stream resulted in a burst of energy that caused the animals, plants, and buildings of the island — as well as Tefiri himself — to vanish without a trace.

While most took no notice of Tefiri’s disappearance, three powerful mages from across the Plane– Mangara, Jolrael, and Kaervek — were able to perceive subtle ripples in the time stream, and joined together to investigate the ruins of the isle. Their initial investigation efforts bore no explanation of the event, but the trio decided to remain on Jamuraa following the trip to keep a close eye on Tefiri’s last known location. During this observation period, Mangara set about mending the tensions between each of Jamuraa’s nations to ensure that his new home was free of potential disturbances. With a just heart and a stunning talent for diplomacy, he would go on to establish peace and trade deals throughout the continent, bridge the gaps between different races and borders, and eventually lead Jamuraa into a golden age known as Mangara’s Harmony. Kaervek, however, sought to undermine Mangara out of jealousy for his many successes, and used Jolrael’s distrust of humans to sway her to his cause.

Through underhanded assaults and the summoning of fiendish spirits, Kaervek managed to reignite old grudges and open new wounds between the nations — so many that even Mangara, as skilled as he was, could not keep them all satisfied. When the diplomat agreed to meet Kaervek in an attempt to receive his assistance in quelling the matter, Mangara was ambushed by his former allies and sealed in an amber prison, leading many to believe he had left the different nations to fight amongst one another. With Mangara out of the way, Kaervek and Jolrael unleashed an army of spirits and wild beasts throughout Jamuraa that quickly tore through Femeref, Suq-Ata, and Zhalfir alike. Confident of his victory, Kaervek would then appear at a great council meeting attended by each faction on the continent, where he demanded their surrender. This, as one may expect, did not go as planned, and only convinced the three nations to unite once more in order to defeat the true threat that was now staring them in the eyes, beginning what would later become known as the Mirage War.

In contrast to the many additional themes and ideas during Ice Age (which introduced Snow, Cumulative Upkeep, Pitch Spells, Cantrips, and single-colored Legends), the opening of the Mirage Block only added two new mechanics to Magic’s gameplay, both of which have rarely made appearances in modern times. Flanking (an ability used to represent the height and attack angles Knights and Centaurs have on smaller opponents) was quickly deemed more confusing than it needed to be because many players did not understand that it had no effect on other creatures with Flanking. While the ability still does exist (albeit sparingly) more recent versions of it explicitly state that the ability only works on enemies without the effect (such as on Sidewinder Sliver) or completely removes the keyword in favor of an all-encompassing effect (as seen on Baneblade Scoundrel or Order of the Alabaster Host). In a similar manner, Phasing — a mechanic that forced creatures to fade in and out of existence every turn — was also stated to be too confusing for many players, and itself vanished immediately after the Mirage block before seeing a resurgence under updated rules in modern times.

Certain events later on in the Mirage Block would go on to have a major impact on Magic’s future — and as one would expect, like many early sets (Homelands and Fallen Empires notwithstanding), some of its most valuable cards can have their own impacts on a player’s wallet. We’ve looked at card prices from MTGGoldfish to find out which entries from the start of Magic’s new storyline are worth the most on the secondary market.

Demonic Tutor was introduced in the earliest days of Magic, and to this day, serves as one of the best ways for a player to add a card to their hand. Even if they don’t have the same power, though, these Tutoring abilities are always coveted, and the current block is particularly notable for adding a large assortment of Tutors to the game. Worldly Tutor, Mystical Tutor, and Enlightened Tutor (which bring a Creature, an Instant or Sorcery, and an Artifact or Enchantment, respectively, to the top of the deck) were first released in Mirage, and see play even in modern times for their ever-useful abilities. When the three are weighed against one another, Enlightened comes out on top — in both power and price.

The use of Enlightened Tutor is very easy to see: for only one Mana, a player can take any Artifact or Enchantment, regardless of cost or effect, and place it on top of the deck. While doing so may be unfavorable when compared to adding the card directly to the hand, being available at Instant speed means that a player can use Enlightened right before drawing a card (or at the end of an opponent’s turn to immediately draw it during theirs) to ensure the card comes into their possession as soon as possible. The lack of a specific limitation to the card fetched also means that Tutor can be used to deliver the perfect card for any situation, whether it be a Stax piece, a secret weapon, or the final part of a game-ending combo (we particularly like using it to grab Smothering Tithe during the early game for a massive Mana boost). This use is amplified even further when one remembers that Artifact Creatures and Enchantment Creatures can also be chosen with the card’s effect, meaning that it has even more variety of use than most other Tutors in the same vein. It serves particularly well in tandem with the likes of Armored Skyhunter — who can immediately bring the chosen card directly from the top of the deck to the battlefield.

While many decks that insist on having plenty of Tutor effects will often lean towards Black’s many offerings instead (including Imperial Seal, a near-exact copy of Enlightened Tutor that sends any card to the top), Enlightened is typically seen as the best Tutor available to players not willing to tap into the dark side, and it’s easy to see why. Being able to fit well into almost every strategy, doing so at a cheap casting cost, and providing a player with many different options all help create an incredible card that is well worth the price, both on the Battlefield and in the bank. The fact that said monetary price is generally much lower than any of its direct upgrades also helps, too.

Taking an extra turn is one of the best possible effects one can acquire in any card game, and Magic has its fair share of entries that allow a player to do just that. While the effect is most commonly seen in Blue cards (including a member of the Power Nine), it also makes rare appearances in Red, albeit with a twist. To best illustrate Red’s reckless ‘all-or-nothing’ nature, the color also features cards like Last Chance or Warrior’s Oath that allow players to flare up one final time — at the cost of crashing and burning immediately afterward. Final Fortune, as the name would imply, fits into the latter category.

Often in the case of Red extra turn creators, the threat of potentially losing if they can’t eliminate every opponent is enough to dissuade players from using an ability like this. On the other hand, cards like Final Fortune see a surprising amount of play in Competitive Commander (cEDH) — where in many cases, one more turn is all a player needs to swing the entire match in their favor. As a result, this sort of effect is most often seen in decks that have very telegraphed win strategies such as Godo, Bandit Warlord (who immediately wins the game upon attacking thanks to Helm of the Host), as it allows them to potentially seize the day thanks to a lack of interruptions from other players who may have used up all of their Mana during the player’s first turn.

It’s extremely difficult to say much more about cards like Final Fortune — most will find the cost of playing the card far too great of a risk, especially if they lack the explosive power to make an immediate victory happen. For decks prioritizing extreme risk and extreme reward, though, it serves as an extremely valuable secret weapon — although thankfully not too valuable in terms of price.

Typically, during a game of Magic, the exact order of cards in someone’s hand or Graveyard is irrelevant — many of the spells that care about the grave simply pull cards from anywhere within it, and those that care about card positioning in the hand or grave are few and far between. However, there are rare exceptions — including Shallow Grave — that reward players who pay enough attention to it.

In contrast to some more commonly used revival spells (particularly Animate Dead and Reanimate), Shallow Grave only revives the top card of one’s Graveyard, making it one of the extremely rare cards that care about such a thing. This generally means that it must be used at the exact opportune time to grab a perfect option, and unlike many of the other revival spells, only lasts during the turn, placing it at a disadvantage when compared to both earlier and later cards with similar effects. Despite this, it is still a nice way to return large creatures onto the battlefield for a final hurrah — and giving them Haste ensures they can deal a little bit of extra damage before they go. Ideally, it’s best used on heavy hitters who have some form of effect when they attack or deal damage (Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger is a perfect example). This haste and sacrifice effect is no doubt effective — as both the Blitz mechanic and the overwhelming popularity of Through the Breach would imply — but these same successes show that it finds much more use in the hand than anything else, even at a much higher cost.

Decks that enjoy getting rid of powerful creatures and then bringing them back may find some use for Shallow Grave, but others in need of this same effect should instead look to the many more permanent (and less expensive) variants. For what it is, the entry is a solid card for those in need of immediate reanimation, albeit a more expensive and specialized one.

As a result of both player ingenuity and the constant release of new mechanics, even cards with clearly terrible drawbacks can become deadly secret weapons in the right decks (the best example of this, Leveler, is nigh-unplayable in most decks but infamous for its lethal synergy with The Beamtown Bullies). However, none of these strong entries has seen such a tremendous surge in power as Phyrexian Dreadnought. While intended as merely a mighty machine with a hefty cost, this absurd creature has taken on an entirely different life as one of the greatest Magic combo pieces ever created.

In general, if you encounter a player using Phyrexian Dreadnought, it goes without saying that it will be used for malicious purposes, and certainly not in the way the card’s designers intended. Without going too in-depth about how ‘The Stack‘ of abilities works, there is a window of time between when Dreadnought is placed on the battlefield and when it inevitably dies due to its own effect, where players can respond to the casting with the effects of other cards. The most famous way to exploit this is to use Dreadnought alongside Selvala, Heart of the Wilds or Alena, Kessig Trapper to add tremendous amounts of Mana for a low cost, but it can also be sacrificed to create Zombie tokens via Ghoulcaller Gisa or Geralf, Visionary Stitcher, deal damage through Pandemonium or Warstorm Surge, draw cards with Greater Good, or be thrown by Brion Stoutarm to often lethal effect during this time. Its’ death, meanwhile, not only serves as a way for cards like Drizzt Do’Urden and Kresh the Bloodbraided to quickly see massive power increases, but also allows Dreadnought’s stats to be copied by Likeness Looter, Lazav, the Multifarious, Varloz, the Scar-Striped, or The Mimeoplasm. Players have even found ways to circumvent the cards’ sacrifice cost and turn it into an extremely effective weapon: Torpor Orb, Dress Down, and Hushbringer prevent Dreadnought’s ability from triggering, Obeka, Brute Chronolgist can immediately end the turn before the effect applies, and Illusionary Mask (as confusing as it was) can easily bypass it by placing Dreadnought on the field face-down and later turning it face-up.

Dreadnought serves as a perfect example of a Magic card becoming more and more powerful over time: while it was certainly no slouch upon its initial release (as Illusionary Mask was present as far back as Limited Edition Alpha), more cards that can take advantage of its high statistics and death have only proceeded to push it further into the position as one of the game’s most effective and versatile cards. The high price of it, thankfully, means that only the most high-powered decks are able to include the card, rendering most casual tables safe from this specific variant of Phyrexian infection.

Mirage marks the first time in a price guide that an early Magic set does not feature a Land within its’ top five most expensive cards, and for good reason: while the set did feature a group of interesting Lands (including the first Fetch Lands), they were almost universally mediocre, and a far cry from anything on the same level as the original Dual Lands or Mishra’s Workshop. What the set lacks in Land, however, it makes up for in Mana Rocks: in addition to the five colored Mana diamonds that emulated the Mox of the Power Nine, Mirage also introduced its own version of Black Lotus in Lion’s Eye Diamond — and if a card’s closest comparison is often referred to as the single most iconic card in MTG history, it can’t be anything but a good sign.

This is another example of what would normally be too impractical to be worth it — in a similar manner to cards like Demonic Consultation and Final Fortune, Lion’s Eye provides a fantastic effect (three Mana of any color), but at a tremendous cost. This does little to stop it, however, from seeing extremely frequent use in more expensive game modes — particularly cEDH, Legacy, and Vintage. Storm decks, which grow stronger the more spells they cast in a turn, can use it as a free spell to add to their pile to eventually empower Empty the Warrens or Tendrils of Agony, and Dredge strategies can use it as a way to quickly get cards in the graveyard to activate their effects. The three Mana that Diamond provides is also enough to power Goblin Charbelcher, the win condition of the glass-cannon style Legacy deck named after it. In Commander, it synergizes perfectly with Underworld Breach, Past in Flames, or Muldrotha, The Gravetide, allowing players to dump their hands and cast the cards later. Although generally not used alongside Lion’s Eye strategies, there is even a way to circumvent the cost of the card by using the Foretell mechanic and setting your hand aside for later (particularly with Edgin, Larcenous Lutenist) — and having the equivalent of a free Black Lotus is always useful.

Comparing Lion’s Eye Diamond to other immortal Mana Rocks is somewhat tricky — in many cases, it will be far less useful than simply getting the extra Mana without any drawbacks. In those strategies that use it, however, the card can at times be even better than the classic Lotus — which, undoubtedly, is a major factor in securing its high price.

If the Ice Age Block’s first set set the pace for the set with entries like Necropotence, Mirage appears to have gone into a full sprint from the get-go — both a compelling story and new, valuable cards signify the coming of what would eventually become a fantastic era for Magic. However, we can’t forget that Ice Age, which had a similar beginning, was immediately followed by Homelands — meaning that much like the previous block, the next set could bring this new era to a grinding halt. Would this trend continue with the second entry into the Mirage Block? Join us next week for the answer!

What are your favorite cards from Mirage? Have you ever seen an impressive use for Phyrexian Dreadnought? Be sure to let us know on our Facebook pages!