Garrison PD once again looking for an officer

Five months after becoming fully staffed, the Garrison Police Department is looking for another officer.

Back in January, the city ended its contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and started its own police force. After hiring a police chief and two full-time officers, one is now moving to part-time– but the Mayor says there is no need for people to worry.

“We still have 24-hour coverage…24/7. Officers are on patrol they are on call. So whether it’s 2,3,4 people there is still that coverage,” said Mayor Stu Merry.

When the new officer arrives in two weeks, he’ll have some new gear. The Minot and Ray Police Departments donated some equipment to their brothers in blue: a taser and a patrol vehicle.

“Any help from other departments is always helpful. What other option is there to dispose of it if someone can use it in the state or the area?” added Merry.

Mayor Merry says it’s always great to see how supportive law enforcement agencies are of each other and is very appreciative of the new tools.