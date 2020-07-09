Garrison Schools will welcome back students with upgrades

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Well, it’s not certain when and if students will return to school this fall– but when they do, students in Garrison will be welcomed with a new building.

The school district is taking one of the few advantages of the pandemic to help its bottom line for some much-needed upgrades. New classrooms, restrooms, flooring and even upgrades to the gym are being added. The Superintendent says despite some setbacks things are still on schedule.

“Right now the classrooms are about two-thirds done. It’s just getting things out of the hallways so we can finish up in the hallways and even we can finish up with the lights. It’s one of the processes where you have to wait on one person to finish one thing so the other can start,” said Dr. Nick Klemisch.

Dr. Klemisch says the project is expected to be finished the second week of August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9"

NDC JULY 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 9"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow"

Mandan Flower Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flower Project"

What it takes to make a thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "What it takes to make a thunderstorm"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Independent Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Baseball"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Diversity in State Government

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diversity in State Government"

Dr. Wynne on Young Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on Young Cases"

Bennigan's #305

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennigan's #305"

Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hitting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hitting"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Mandan Flickertails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails"

Anamoose Clean Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anamoose Clean Up"

Gift to MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift to MSU"

Ending Child Marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ending Child Marriage"

Legacy Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Fund"

Tioga Dollar General

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Dollar General"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss