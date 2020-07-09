Garrison Schools will welcome back students with upgrades

Well, it’s not certain when and if students will return to school this fall– but when they do, students in Garrison will be welcomed with a new building.

The school district is taking one of the few advantages of the pandemic to help its bottom line for some much-needed upgrades. New classrooms, restrooms, flooring and even upgrades to the gym are being added. The Superintendent says despite some setbacks things are still on schedule.

“Right now the classrooms are about two-thirds done. It’s just getting things out of the hallways so we can finish up in the hallways and even we can finish up with the lights. It’s one of the processes where you have to wait on one person to finish one thing so the other can start,” said Dr. Nick Klemisch.

Dr. Klemisch says the project is expected to be finished the second week of August.