Gate City Bank gifts 48 tickets to Veterans for NDSU game Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In response to local military veteran advocate Alana Christenson’s GoFundMe, created to raise money for tickets for Veterans to go to the North Dakota State University game, Gate City Bank joined in.

Gate City Bank gifted 48 NDSU gameday tickets to Veterans in honor of their service to our county, and in recognition of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. Sixteen veterans will also be hosted in the Gate City Bank suite.

In addition, three military families (11 people total) will be the game’s honorary Gate City Bank Ultimate Fans. These honorees will be recognized on the field during one of the game breaks.

“Today and every day, the team at Gate City Bank honors veterans as part of our commitment to creating a better way of life. They are our grandparents, parents, brothers and sisters, significant others and children. They deserve our attention and praise for all they do to serve this great country,” said Steve Swiontek, Executive Chair & Chair of the Board, Gate City Bank.

The GoFundMe, created by Christenson, was created on Sept. 22, 2019, in hopes of raising $5,000 to purchase NDSU tickets for veterans. As of Nov. 8, she has raised $5,230.

Gate City Bank also said that throughout the month of November, they will be offering a no documentation fee special on all personal loans, a savings of $110.

ATVs, Autos, Boats, Ice Houses and RVs are all included in the limited-time promotion.

“Gate City Bank is proud to make a difference for service members, veterans and their families. We accomplish this through engagement, gratitude and recognition,” said Kevin Hanson, President & CEO, Gate City Bank.

The Bank offers military team members full pay, benefits and vacation accrual while serving on active duty. Recognizing that the transition back to work and family life takes time, the Bank provides two weeks of paid time off for team members returning from active duty.

“We want to send a positive message to those who serve and express our gratitude for their service. It is a sacrifice that needs to be recognized, acknowledged, and supported. It also sends a positive message to team members in the military. They don’t have to worry about their job, pay and benefits. We have an obligation, a duty to support our active service members and veterans,” said Swiontek.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

Mandan Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Survey"

Wear Orange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wear Orange"

Disaster Dec.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Dec."

Another Round Of Arctic Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Arctic Air"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8"

U-Mary vs Concordia

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Concordia"

Turtle Mountain vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain vs Legacy"

CHI St.

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St."

Moose Record

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Record"

No More Bells

Thumbnail for the video titled "No More Bells"

Simle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Simle"

Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell"

Williston Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Schools"

Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans"

Lincoln PD Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD Hit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge