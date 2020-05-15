Gateway to Science in Bismarck opened today

The Gateway to Science Gallery opened Friday. It’s a hands-on children’s museum, in Bismarck, that offers educational programs.

Modifications have been made to allow for social distancing and enhanced sanitizing protocols. To keep everyone safe, the staff at Gateway to Science is asking all visitors to wear a mask, sanitize your hands before entering and keep a safe distance between you and others. We spoke with the gallery’s Director who says they couldn’t wait to open.

“It’s been so quiet without the kids here, we just love to watch them play and learn,” said Kimberly Eslinger, Exhibits and Gallery Director at Gateway to Science.

They said no more than 20 people may be in the gallery at one time and visits are limited to an hour.