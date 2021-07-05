Gearing up to help the homeless ahead of the cold months

July 1st marked the beginning of an annual drive, gearing up to prepare for the cold in the height of the heat.



The Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless and The Great Plains Food Bank have come together to host their First Ever Sleeping Bag Drive.



This year’s efforts to collect basic need items for our homeless population has started a little earlier this year because the need for sleeping bags in prepration for Bismarck’s brisk winter season is apparent for our most vulnerable community members.

Committee chairperson Rachel Monge says, “Often we don’t think of things until the holidays..or until the winter months when things are getting colder then we’re trying to do hats and coats drives and we know many folks are sleeping outside, sleeping in their vehicles, couch surfing and being able to have a blanket or sleeping bag of their own is really important. “

The goal is to collect at least 60 sleeping bags this month.



New or gently used sleeping bags can be dropped off at the great Plains food bank warehouse.



All donated sleeping bags will be distributed during the annual Project Service Connect event that will take place on Thursday, August 19th.

