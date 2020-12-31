Georgia artist makes custom face masks that highlight personalities rather than hide them

News

Posted: / Updated:

DECATEUR, GA (Mark Strassmann CBS News, Atlanta) – Author Marty Rubin once wrote, “Behind every mask there is a face, and behind that a story.” Well, behind many masks in Decatur, Georgia – there’s an artist and a smile.

Nobody likes wearing masks. We do it because we should. And in Decatur, Georgia, it’s the law.

“No, masks are never fun.”

Until now. Meet Huckleberry Starnes, a good guy with a great name. And, a product designer who got the “mask laugh.”

“Everyone comments on it and you’re really excited to wear it more.”

His custom mask highlight personalities rather than hide faces. As a public service, he’s made hundred of them. Like the one Joe Jamison’s wearing.

“It makes me feel like I’m always smiling,” laughed Decatur Police Officer Joe Jamison.

This Decatur cop had to shave off his signature mustache. No mask would fit over it.

“When I put a mask on, I have a mustache,” remarked Jamison.

Sgt. Kimberly Parks, Jamison’s boss, got back her signature smile.

“The mask give you back?” “My personality,” answered Parks.

“Unlike a standard surgical mask, like mine. How would you describe its fun factor,” asked reporter Mark Straussmann.

“Better, better?”

“I think so yeah,” laughed Huckleberry.

“My kids are gonna laugh at me, but it’s fun.” Finally: a mask to put a smile on anyone’s face.
Mark Strassmann CBS News, Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

