BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy all the different things the season has to offer – and there’s plenty to explore in the BisMan area. And with July being National Parks and Recreation Month, Bismarck’s own Parks division has its fair share of events lined up to celebrate. Here’s a list of the fun (and usually free) outings you can expect to find through July and August in town.

EVENTS

July 1, 7 & 20/August 4: Visual Arts in the Parks- 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Lions Park Shelter #1, 1601 E Boulevard Avenue- A free art event for kids, hosted by the Dakota West Arts Council (DWAC) and featuring Ali LaRock. An adult must be present to supervise their child.

July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29: 50% off Toptracer Range

Fore Seasons Center, 2525 N./ 19th Street- 50% of all sessions at Toptracer Range from 5 p.m. – 9p.m.

All Fridays and Sundays: Golfing with Youth

Pebble Creek, Riverwood, and Tom O’Leary Golf Courses. Junior golfers (age 17 and under) play for free with a paying adult, and for $30 with a golf cart. Adults and kids are welcome to play as many holes as they want until 30 minutes before sunset.

All Saturdays: BisMarket- 10:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kiwanis Park, 318 South Washington Street. The community’s favorite independent market features locally-produced and made products, as well as entertaining and educational activities for children throughout the summer season.

July 2 & 9: Free Story Time in the Park – 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

General Sibley Park, 5001 South Washington Street. Parents can share the joy of books with their children with group story reading live in the park. In case of inclement weather, the event will be located at the amphitheater and picnic shelter #1.

Tuesdays, July 5-31: Summer Fun Photo Contest

Send your favorite photographs of summer fun to the Parks and Rec District for a chance to be featured in local publications and digital content- as well as win a prize package.

Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 30: Free Junior Golf- 7:30 – 11 a.m.

Tuesdays at Pebble Creek and Riverwood, and Thursdays at Tom O’Leary Golf Courses. Juniors must tee off from forward tees on Junior Golf mornings. Please call the respective golf course to reserve tee times.

Wednesdays, July 6: August 17: Free Kid’s Summer Stage – 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Custer Park, 320 East Custer Park Street. A free hour of interactive songs and music in the park. Attendees are advised to bring a packed lunch and chair or blanket.

Wednesdays: Free Golf Advice – 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Riverwood Golf Course, 725 Riverwood Drive. Need help with your golf skills? When it comes to your swing, getting a hole-in-one, or anything in between, Riverwood’s Dr. Guy Otteson may be able to help.

Saturday, July 9: BisMan Triathlon – 9:00 a.m.

The BisMan Triathlon returns to the capital city for another year of summer celebration and competition. Registrations are available online and end July 5 at 5:00 p.m.

Sundays, July, 10 & 24/August 7, 14: 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Hillside Aquatic Complex, 1719 East Boulevard Avenue. This high-energy low impact group fitness class promises to deliver a wet and wild workout. Attendance is first-come, first-serve. Admission is $4.

Tuesday, July 12: Free McDowell Dam Fun Day – 1:00 – 9:00 p.m.

McDowell Dam Recreation Area, 1951 93rd Street Northeast. Paddleboats, canoes, kayaks, rowboats, and paddleboards are all available to be rented for free during Dam Fun Day.

Wednesday, July 13: Free Pickleball Social – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Elk Ridge Park, 3620 Cogburn Road. This pickleball party event features not only snacks and open play, but also on-site guidance from local players.

Thursday, July 14: Rock The Deck – 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Hillside Aquatic Complex, 1719 East Boulevard Avenue. This pool party is exclusively for incoming middle schoolers, who can enjoy open swimming, music, prizes, and souvenirs to go. Regular admission rates apply.

Thursdays, July 14: August 25: Roller Skating – 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Capital Ice Complex, Schaumberg, 1504 Wichita Drive. Enjoy discounted family roller skating at the rink. Admission is $2 per individual and $5 per family. All skate rentals are $3.

Thursday, July 14: August 6: Free Summer Songs Concert Series – 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

General Sibley Park, 5001 South Washington Street. This concert series, located at the amphitheater, is brought to the park as part of Bismarck’s collaboration with the Dakota West Arts Council.

Thursday, July 14: August 6: Sleepy Hollow Summer Theater – 8:00 p.m.

These weekly shows feature a performance by young stars on the stage while watching the stars in the sky. Who could ask for more? The theater will be offering two separate performances – Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 1 – 23, and Footloose from July 28 – August 6.

Friday, July 15: Free Fitness Facility Admission – 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 1601 Canary Avenue. Check out the full fitness facility, and any available group classes, for free on this special admission day.

Fridays, July 15, 22, 29: Junior Team Tennis Challenge – 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sandford Sports Complex/BNC Bank Tennis Courts (Legacy High School), 3406 East Calgary Avenue. This tiny tennis tourney allows players from ages 5-12 to experience low-level competition in a fun social environment. Admission is $7 per person and $3.50 for a second person. Registration is required at the Barks and Rec District’s website.

Monday, July 18: Free Fitness Facility Admission – 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Capital Racquet & Fitness Center, 3200 North 10th Street. Check out the fitness center and its group fitness classes on this free admission day.

July 18, 11 a.m. / July 19 & 26, 6:30 p.m. / July 27, 2:00 p.m.: Free Storytime and More

Bismarck Community Orchard, 517 West Arbor Avenue. Hear hometown hero Miss Sparkles tell a story, enjoy cookies, lemonade, and (with any luck) ripe berries, and learn more about the orchard through questions and tours.

Tuesdays, July 19 & 26: Free Girls Only Golf – 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Riverwood Golf Course, 725 Riverwood Drive. Bismarck Parks and Rec teams up with the Dakota Junior Golf Association for gold lessons for girls ages 5-17 of all skill levels.

Wednesday, July 20: Free Family Day Riverwalk – 10:00 a.m – 8:00 p.m

Sertoma Park, 300 Riverside Park Road. A free event taking place in the great outdoors next to the Missouri River featuring family fun, activities for kids, entertainment for adults, and food vendors.

July 20-24: 13-Year-Old Babe Ruth State Baseball Tournament

Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, 303 West Front Avenue. Watch as baseball teams of young all-stars compete for prizes and the right to play in the Regional tournament. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 3-17, and children under 2 free. Tournament passes for families are $60, $35 for adults, and $15 for youth.

Thursday, July 21: Free Swimming at Outdoor Pools – Regular Pool Hours

Hillside Aquatic Complex, Elks Aquatic Center, and Wachter Aquatic Complex. Relax and enjoy a swim at one of BisMan’s many water parks and outdoor pools, including waterslides.

Thursday, July 21: Roller Skate Rink Night – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Capital Ice Complex, Schaumberg, 1054 Wichita Drive. Join your family and friends for an evening of music, skating games, and prizes. The entry fee is $5 per family and $2 per individual. Skate rentals are available on-site.

Friday, July 22: Free Movie in the Park: Hocus Pocus – Sunset, approximately 9 p.m.

McDowell Dam Recreation Area, 1951 93rd Street Northeast. Sit under the stars and let this spooky classic put a spell on you.

Monday, July 25: Free BPRD Geocache Challenge

Search across Bismarck and Mandan for hidden objects posted on geocaching.com, mark them on your passport, and turn them in to the Parks and Rec department for a prize!

Tuesday, July 26: Free Tennis Balls for Your Pup

Century Bark Park, 700 East Century Avenue. Drop by for some free tennis balls for your dog to enjoy (or for you to enjoy…. we won’t judge.) Available while supplies last.

Wednesday, July 27: Free Indoor Ice Skating – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Capital Ice Complex, Wachter, 1054 Wichita Drive. Cool off with indoor ice skating at the complex. Admission is free, but ice skate rentals are still $3 for every individual.

July 28-29: Tennis in the Parks

Surprises will be springing up across courts during these two days. Be sure to watch the BPRD social media for updates on where to find and win free tennis gear and prizes.

Saturday, July 30: Free Tent Camping

General Sibley Park and Campground. Wrap up July with a classic campout. No reservations are needed, but parties must register at the office upon arrival. For more information, call 701-222-1844.

A downloadable calendar of the complete 2022 Celebration schedule is available on the Bismarck Parks and Recreation district’s website.