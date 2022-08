Tonight: Increasing rain chances. Mainly in southern ND. Lows will fall to the 50s with northerly winds staying around 15 MPH.

Saturday: Overcast skies with chances for rain and cool daytime highs. Look for afternoon temperatures to only warm to the 60s. North winds 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance at afternoon sun. A slight chance for showers with warmer highs in the 70s. Southwesterly winds 5-10 MPH.