KX Sports’ weekly program, “After The Whistle,” is breaking down the various North Dakota state tournaments in March and the teams that will be involved. The Girls Class B starts Thursday, March 3. KX’s Luke Gamble unveils the Girls Class B Tournament bracket for games starting Thursday and running through Saturday in Grand Forks. Luke highlights the Linton-HMB Lions (Region 3):

Luke Gamble and Phil Benotti detail teams scheduled for the Class B Girls Basketball Tournament. The focus here is on the Shilo Christian Skyhawks (Region 5) and the Beulah Miners (Region 7):

KX Sports’ Karassa Stinchcomb and Adeena Balthazor turn their gaze to the MLS Mavericks (Region 6) and the Kenmare Honkers (Region 8):

Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble highlight the Kindred Vikings (Region 1), the Grafton Spoilers (Region 2) and the Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals (Region 4). Then all four members of the KX Sports team offer their best guesses on who will win the tourney:

Luke Gamble says nothing gets better than post-season basketball, and he backs his statement with the top 5 plays of the week: