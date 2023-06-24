DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — The Rough Rider Rodeo has galloped back into North Dakota.

Running and jumping isn’t the only thing to look forward to at this event.

One of the world’s top bull-riders will be ‘bucking’ this weekend

Organizers say don’t worry about the weather, because the rain doesn’t stop the show.

“So, it’s going to be a great rodeo, the cowboys, our entries are really up. It’s a great thing for Dickinson, to you know have, these high quality cowboys come in town and put on a great show,” said Leon Kristianson of Roughrider Days.

Sunday, June 25 is Military Appreciation Day, where they will honor the men and women, who served our country, the veterans right here in North Dakota.

