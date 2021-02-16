Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid has woken up from coma

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid works during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old girl left in a coma following a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl is now awake. The news was delivered Monday in a post on the GoFundMe page for Ariel Young. The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash. Reid is head coach Andy Reid’s son. Britt Reid was initially placed on administrative leave following the multi-vehicle crash. He’s no longer employed by the team. Police said the crash happened near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium when Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road. Police say Reid admitted to having “two or three drinks” before the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: How some teens are able to resist temptation and peer pressure

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/16

Today is the coldest day in the forecast

Hunter's Smile

NDC FEB 16

WDA Basketball

District Nine Tournament

District Six Basketball

Open Enrollment

Polling Places Bill

Late Vote Bill

KX Convo: Amber DeKrey

Monday, February 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Self Defense Bill

Food Bank in Need

Biden Resolutions

KX Storm Team Full Evening Weather w/Tom Schrader 2/15

Texas Snow

Cold Front

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News