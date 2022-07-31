BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is almost over, and with the new school year comes a scramble to make up for the lost time in the classroom. Luckily, for those who practice summer reading, that isn’t much of a problem.

The idea of summer reading is a pretty popular one to help develop childhood education years. This practice has been carried to libraries across the world — and to the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Library, which has been offering summer reading programs to the Bismarck community to help retain reading skills over the summer months. They’ve used the theme of ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ this year, and while plenty of students have enjoyed their adventures in the sea of books available to read at the library, it’s time to come up for air and return to school in the fall.

Flier for the end of summer reading ice cream social. (Image Credit: Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public Library).

The social begins at the library at 6:30 p.m., and features live music and dancing on the library’s outside plaza, and, of course, ice cream sundaes. For any students who have engaged in summer reading programs, certificates of completion will also be available for pickup at the event.

The event is free and open for anyone to attend. For more information regarding events held by the library, be sure to check the events calendar on the Memorial Library’s website.