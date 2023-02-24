MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The temperature may be in the negatives outside, but you can still grow some impressive plants inside.

Faulkner’s Market Garden Center in Mandan spoke to KX News about a plant hotel they made in their home.

If you check out the video, you can see how Faulkner’s Market created a pull-out shelving dresser filled with different types of plants.

There are herbs and flowers growing in a healthy environment.

Some plants start as seeds in the plant hotel. Others can take a trip to the plant hotel to soak up the light and heat before heading back to the kitchen or greenhouse.

All you need is a large piece of furniture, like a dresser, with drawers that open and close.

The lights they use are called 5K, which is the closest light to natural daylight you can get.

Ben Dagley, from Faulkner’s Market, said, “The flowers are my wife’s babies. She has a bunch of vincas. Those are really drought-tolerant. She has like over 100 baskets of different kinds. These kinds get bushy. So, we like to pick out ones that can take sun and drought. because even though it’s cold now, it gets so hot and dry in the summer.”

According to houseplantsexpert.com, the ideal average temperature for growing plants indoors is between 60 and 75 degrees.

Faulkner’s Market is preparing for their opening, which is still on schedule and set for April 1.