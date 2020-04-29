Given the option, Montana schools choose to remain closed

Coronavirus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — None of Montana’s public school districts so far is taking Gov. Steve Bullock up on his offer to resume classes next week as the state relaxes its coronavirus restrictions.

The governor gave schools the option to return to in-classroom instruction on May 7, as long as social-distancing guidelines are followed. But 63 schools as of Wednesday said they would continue their remote learning programs for the rest of the spring semester.

Schools in Glasgow and Libby say they will partially re-open just for students without internet access, while Troy schools planned to allow study halls for special education students.

