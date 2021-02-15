Giving Hearts Day: Another successful year

If you missed it, Giving Hearts Day was Thursday of last week.

We’re excited to announce it’s been another successful year.

Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour online fundraising charity event, where the community comes together to raise funds for health-related nonprofits.

We spoke to Amber DeKrey earlier Monday, and she tells us the growth they’ve seen has been phenomenal.

“Let me tell you. We had $21.9 million raised for Giving Hearts day this year and it was by 42,000 giving hearts. That’s up 7,000 giving hearts from last year. So, I am just thrilled,” said Dekrey.

Over the past 14 years, Giving Hearts Day has raised over $100 million to nonprofits.

